The Obamas just bought an $8.1 million mansion in Washington, D.C. — take a look inside

Mark McFadden Washington Fine Properties

After calling Washington, D.C. home for eight years, President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, have put down permanent roots in the city: They officially purchased the the mansion they've been renting, for $8.1 million, The New York Times reports.

The Obamas' new-ish neighborhood is Kalorama, an exclusive and wealthy enclave that is home to a host of politicians and diplomats; Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, as well as Rex Tillerson live there.

According to The Washington Post, the price tag makes the Obamas' new home the second-most expensive in the neighborhood. Jeff Bezos' $23 million mansion (the former Textile Museum) is number one.

Located just two miles from the White House, the Obamas' new 8,200-square-foot house* has nine bedrooms and eight and half bathrooms — plenty of space for the former first family.

Mark McFadden Washington Fine Properties

The home has two kitchens: One, an eat-in, has stainless steel appliances and marble counter tops.

Mark McFadden Washington Fine Properties

A second kitchen has a microwave.

Mark McFadden Washington Fine Properties

There are numerous spaces for the family to kick back and relax, including a formal living room...

Mark McFadden Washington Fine Properties

...and a family room, with floor-to-ceiling windows that look out on the grassy backyard.

Mark McFadden Washington Fine Properties

The master suite fits a king size bed.

Mark McFadden Washington Fine Properties

Two of the home's eight other bedrooms will go to the Obamas' daughters, Sasha and Malia. Still in high school, Sasha has at least two more years under her parents' roof.

Mark McFadden Washington Fine Properties

Bonus space can be used as a home office or a gym.

Mark McFadden Washington Fine Properties

And there's a finished basement.

Mark McFadden Washington Fine Properties

Out back, a lush green lawn provides plenty of room for dogs Bo and Sunny to run and play.

Mark McFadden Washington Fine Properties

*All photos are from 2014.

