The Obamas just bought an $8.1 million mansion in Washington, D.C. — take a look inside

After calling Washington, D.C. home for eight years, President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, have put down permanent roots in the city: They officially purchased the the mansion they've been renting, for $8.1 million, The New York Times reports.

The Obamas' new-ish neighborhood is Kalorama, an exclusive and wealthy enclave that is home to a host of politicians and diplomats; Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, as well as Rex Tillerson live there.

According to The Washington Post, the price tag makes the Obamas' new home the second-most expensive in the neighborhood. Jeff Bezos' $23 million mansion (the former Textile Museum) is number one.

Located just two miles from the White House, the Obamas' new 8,200-square-foot house* has nine bedrooms and eight and half bathrooms — plenty of space for the former first family.