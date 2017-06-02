Putin says 'don't worry, be happy' over Trump's decision to quit Paris climate deal

Russia President Vladimir Putin suggested there was still plenty of time for world leaders to reach an agreement regarding the historic 2015 Paris climate deal, despite President Donald Trump announcing he would withdraw the U.S. from the pact.

"Don't worry… be happy," Putin quipped, as he addressed an audience at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

"This accord has not yet come into effect; it is supposed to come into effect as of 2021… so we still have time. If we are all constructive in what we do, there are things that we can agree on," Putin said.

Trump announced he would pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement on Thursday, in a move which sets the world's largest economy apart from almost every other nation.

The U.S. president said he would seek to begin fresh talks to re-enter the accord in search of a deal which was more "fair" for America, however, he faced an immediate backlash from several European governments, business leaders and environmental organizations.