Residents transform slum to Rainbow Village tourist mecca

A small hillside slum in central Indonesia has transformed itself into a "Rainbow Village." The residents of Wonosari in Semarang, tired of the filth and gloom of their village, used an extreme makeover to spruce up the area. With the help of local government and private companies, which chipped in more than $20,000 for supplies, residents picked up paintbrushes and created a kaleidoscope of color across 200 homes that sit on the hillside. Below are the results of this vibrant transformation, which has become an internet sensation and a boon for tourism.