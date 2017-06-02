    Residents transform slum to Rainbow Village tourist mecca

    The village of about 200 modest homes on a hillside above a river used to be a typical, low-income Indonesian neighbourhood that was filthy and gloomy. But residents of the Wonosari community in Semarang decided an extreme makeover was needed, and received money from the local government and several companies to carry out the project.
    Suryo Wibowo | AFP | Getty Images

    A small hillside slum in central Indonesia has transformed itself into a "Rainbow Village." The residents of Wonosari in Semarang, tired of the filth and gloom of their village, used an extreme makeover to spruce up the area. With the help of local government and private companies, which chipped in more than $20,000 for supplies, residents picked up paintbrushes and created a kaleidoscope of color across 200 homes that sit on the hillside. Below are the results of this vibrant transformation, which has become an internet sensation and a boon for tourism.

    • Villagers relax along a path at an Indonesian hamlet dubbed "Rainbow Village" in Semarang, east of Jakarta

      Villagers relax along a path at an Indonesian hamlet dubbed 'the rainbow village' in Semarang, central Java.
      Suryo Wibowo | AFP | Getty Images

    • Workers painting their homes

      Workers painting houses at an Indonesian hamlet dubbed 'the rainbow village' in Semarang, central Java, that has become an internet sensation and attracting hordes of visitors.
      Suryo Wibowo | AFP | Getty Images

    • Women take photos along the streets of the Rainbow Village 

      Women take photos along the streets of the Rainbow Village.
      Sijori Images | Barcroft Images | Getty Images

    • Residents have also planted flowers throughout the streets of their village

      The 'Rainbow Village' is in the middle of the hill town and the houses can be identified from a distance due to their distinctive colors. According to the residents the colorful rendition were not intentional.
      Sijori Images | Barcroft Images | Getty Images

    • Villagers painting part of their homes

      Villagers painting part of their homes following a major makeover of their Indonesian hamlet dubbed 'the rainbow village' in Semarang, central Java, that has become an internet sensation and attracting hordes of visitors.
      Suryo Wibowo | AFP | Getty Images

    • A woman walks through the streets of this vibrant hillside village

      A village girl walks along a path at an Indonesian hamlet dubbed 'the rainbow village' in Semarang, central Java.
      Suryo Wibowo | AFP | Getty Images

    • A view of the Rainbow Village from afar

      The view of Wonosari village which has been painted like rainbow at Semarang on May 24, 2017 in Central Java, Indonesia.
      Sijori Images | Barcroft Images | Getty Images

