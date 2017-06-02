Mark Cuban's a big fan of obstacle courses. Here's why.

Ever jump over fire to work your glutes? Climb a mountain to tone your abs or slide into a mud pit after a five-mile run?

Well, Rob Dickens and Brad Scudder, the founders of extreme obstacle course event company Rugged Races, are betting you'll want to! And if the company's current success is any indication, you won't be alone.

Investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban's interest in Rugged Races was first piqued in Shark Tank's fifth season when the founders made their initial pitch. And since his investment, business has ramped up! The company's found a winning formula in its combination of exciting obstacle elements with strenuous races and workouts.

Cuban's $1.75 million investment has allowed the company to expand to 28 cities, with sales effectively doubling to $10.5 million in just one year. Attendance to its events has also skyrocketed -- about 200,000 people have registered for races, with as many as 18,000 people coming out to a single event. Growth is so explosive that Rugged Races eventually moved to a new HQ and hired on 20 additional staffers.

With big plans ahead, and expansions into international territories, it's clear Cuban's name (and money!) has been good for business.