Only 6% of applicants get into Yale—one teen got in after writing her essay about Papa John's pizza

Carolina Williams of Brentwood, Tennessee wrote nearly 10 essays for her application to Yale University.
One, in response to a prompt about what you love to do, was about Papa John's. "I love to order pizza from Papa John's so much," Williams tells ABC News. "That was my first thought when I saw that prompt."
Her essay, which discussed how ordering from the pizza chain made her feel independent as a kid, was a bit of a risk, she admits, but it made quite the impression on Yale's admissions team, which only accepts 6.3% of applicants.