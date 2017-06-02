VISIT CNBC.COM

Only 6% of applicants get into Yale—one teen got in after writing her essay about Papa John's pizza

Carolina Williams of Brentwood, Tennessee wrote nearly 10 essays for her application to Yale University.

One, in response to a prompt about what you love to do, was about Papa John's. "I love to order pizza from Papa John's so much," Williams tells ABC News. "That was my first thought when I saw that prompt."

Her essay, which discussed how ordering from the pizza chain made her feel independent as a kid, was a bit of a risk, she admits, but it made quite the impression on Yale's admissions team, which only accepts 6.3% of applicants.

The prestigious Ivy League school not only accepted Williams in March, but the admissions office reached out to her specifically about the essay. "As a fellow lover of pizza, I laughed out loud (then ordered pizza) after reading your application," wrote one member of the admissions committee in a letter to Williams.

"I think it stood out because it was just very genuine and reflective of me," Williams tells ABC.

And while she celebrated her acceptance to Yale by ordering Papa John's, Williams, who will be a first generation college student this fall, ultimately chose Auburn University.

"I love the South and I love the whole school spirit there," she tells ABC. Plus, Auburn has a Papa John's on campus.

