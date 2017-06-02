The government says unemployment fell to 4.3% in May, but here's a more realistic rate

The unemployment rate fell to 4.3 percent in May, according to the Labor Department. But relying on that one number as an indicator for the economy as a whole ignores a lot of important information just below the surface.

Each month on "Jobs Friday," the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases a slew of economic data, each point providing its own perspective on the employment situation. Economists look past that one headline number — that 4.3 percent figure, also known as the "U-3" rate — to other measures of jobs in this country.

One of those indicators is the U-6 rate, a measure of unemployment with a broader definition than the U-3 rate. In May, that figure fell two-tenths of a point to 8.4 percent, its lowest level since mid-2007.