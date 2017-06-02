Get an exclusive sneak peek of ‘The Profit’, as the turnaround king, Marcus Lemonis, returns to save jobs

On the season premiere of The Profit, Marcus Lemonis heads to Miami, Florida to visit SWIM by Chuck Handy, a family-run swimwear company focused on plus-size women.

When SWIM first launched in 2010, the company instantly attracted attention thanks to its body-positive mission. But despite all the buzz, its designs just haven't connected with consumers and sales have suffered as a result. With their life savings sunk into SWIM and a lack of clear leadership, the Handy family business is now on the brink of closure. If Marcus can't get this company swimming with style again, it could go under.

And that's just the start of what's in store for fans of "The Turnaround King." Later this season, expect to see more of what you love: seven new businesses will get the Lemonis touch, including a Chicago snowboard shop that expanded too quickly and a family-run haircare business in North Carolina where the owner spends recklessly. And Marcus goes back to Farrell's Ice Cream Parlour Restaurants for an update on the business.

The Profit returns with all new episodes Tuesday, June 6 at 10P ET/PT.