US futures advance; but oil sinks on Trump's Paris climate agreement exit

JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon this morning became the latest business leader to express disagreement with President Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the worldwide agreement to curb carbon emissions. (CNBC)

Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO Lloyd Blankfein, whose firm has served as a breeding ground for key Trump administration jobs, blasted the president's move as a "setback" for climate change efforts in his first-ever tweet. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook expressed his disappointment with Trump's decision. In an email to employees, obtained by CNBC, Cook said he had tried to change the president's mind to stay into in the pact. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, who served on presidential advisory councils, immediately made good on a promise to vacate those roles. Leaving the agreement is "not good for America or for the world," Musk tweeted. (CNBC)

Disney (DIS) CEO Robert Iger is quitting the White House's business advisory council over Trump's climate decision. Iger, in a tweet, said his decision to leave the council was "a matter of principle." (CNBC)

Removing the U.S. from the Paris agreement will cost the nation new jobs and industries, said former President Barack Obama, who during his time in the White House made the climate commitments. (CNBC)

New York, California, and Washington state said they would form a "climate alliance" to work toward upholding the Paris accord despite Trump's decision to exit the climate agreement. (CNBC)

Italy, France, and Germany said they regret Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord and dismissed the president's suggestion that the global pact could be revised. (Reuters)

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to reinstate the ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority countries after the executive order was blocked by lower courts. (Reuters)

The White House is setting up a dedicated unit to cope with the intensifying investigation into Russian election interference, in an attempt to keep the inquiry from derailing policy priorities on Capitol Hill. (WSJ)

Senate Republicans set on reworking Obamacare are considering taxing employer-sponsored health insurance plans, a move that potentially raise taxes on millions of people who get coverage on the job. (WSJ)

As Wal-Mart (WMT) holds its annual meeting today, a new report from a worker advocacy group is accusing the retailer, the nation's largest private employer, of punishing employees for lawful absences. (NY Times)

Wal-Mart is testing an app that matches online order delivery addresses with its employees' driving routes home, so workers at the retailer can deliver packages as they drive home. (CNBC)

Alphabet's (GOOGL) Waymo self-driving car unit is working on developing self-driving trucks. In a statement, Waymo said it sees autonomous trucks eventually taking over longer distance trips in the coming years. (Reuters)

In a rare slowdown in one of the hottest areas of the entertainment business, attendance declined at 13 of 14 Disney theme parks around the world in 2016 compared with 2015, according to an independent report. (NY Times)

Blue Apron has filed for an IPO, seeking to raise $100 million. Meal-kit delivery service intends to list shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APRN. (USA Today)