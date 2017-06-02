US Treasurys edge lower as bond investors await jobs data

Friday will see nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate data and average hourly wages for May posted at around 8.30 ET. Meanwhile, trade deficit data for April is also expected to be released at the same time.

Friday's employment report is expected to show that gains were broad-based. Business and professional hiring, as well as construction and possibly manufacturing and retail — a recent area of weakness — are all expected to show improvement.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $49.71 a barrel on Friday morning, down 1.8 percent, while U.S. crude was around $47.43 a barrel, down 1.9 percent.

Oil prices slipped below $50 a barrel amid concerns that President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the global climate accord could spark more drilling in the U.S.

