Vladimir Putin: Accusations that we hacked US election are 'like anti-Semitism'

The FBI, CIA and NSA concluded in a January report that Putin's regime used hackers, Kremlin agencies and paid online "trolls" to undermine the U.S. election and help Trump win. Congress and the FBI are investigating that alleged effort and possible ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

Trump has dismissed the ongoing investigation as "a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election."

In the interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, a visibly irritated Putin also denied reports that the Trump team had moved to lift the sanctions in place against Russia.

He said that "this hysteria" about Trump and Russia "never seems to stop" and asked if a "pill" existed to stop the hysteria.

Putin contended that there were "no agreements whatsoever" to lift sanctions.

In its final days, the Obama administration imposed additional sanctions on Moscow in response to accusations by U.S. intelligence agencies and others that Russian had tried to subvert the election.

The U.S. and European countries already had sanctions in place against Russia for pressing a war in Ukraine and then annexing the Ukrainian province of Crimea.

