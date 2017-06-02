Watch White House's Sean Spicer give his daily briefing

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and White House press secretary Sean Spicer brief reporters Friday following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

Trump said Thursday that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris climate agreement. The president also said he would start talks to re-enter the accord with what he called a more "fair" deal, but was immediately rebuked by several European governments.

The decision sets the world's largest economy apart from almost all other nations on Earth, and moves in opposition to many large American companies, as well.

Trump cannot technically pull out of the agreement until November 2019, and the U.S. must give a year's notice before it can withdraw, according to reports. So a withdrawal may not take effect until 2020, though mechanisms exist to possibly speed the process.

