Why one high school senior turned down 7 Ivy League schools

This year, the eight Ivy League Schools received a total of 275,515 applications. With acceptance rates as low as 5.2%, it has never been harder to get into one of these prestigious universities.

With so many students clamoring to get in, it may come as a surprise that Eghosa Amadin, a teenager from Cypress, Texas who was accepted by seven Ivies, turned down every offer.

Instead, she's attending Stanford University, one of the most prestigious schools, although not in the Ivy League. The reason: Amadin believes the university's well-regarded engineering program and proximity to Silicon Valley will enable her to help others.

Stanford, otherwise known as the "Western Ivy," is also extremely difficult to get into and this year accepted only 4.7% of applicants.