Homeland Security: 'No information to indicate a specific, credible terror threat in the United States'

America's Department of Homeland Security said late Saturday that it is working with counterparts in the U.K. and elsewhere on the reported attacks in London, wherein a van careened into people on London Bridge and more than one potentially related incident unfolded nearby. DHS says it sees no immediate, directly related threat for the U.S.

"We are working with our inter-agency partners and foreign counterparts to gain further insight into reported attacks against civilians on London Bridge and in the surrounding area," DHS said, in a statement.