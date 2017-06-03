    ×

    Homeland Security: 'No information to indicate a specific, credible terror threat in the United States'

    • DHS responds to 'ongoing situation' in UK
    • DHS works with partners on reported attacks on London Bridge and surrounding area
    People flee as police attend to an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain, June 4, 2017.
    Neil Hall | Reuters
    America's Department of Homeland Security said late Saturday that it is working with counterparts in the U.K. and elsewhere on the reported attacks in London, wherein a van careened into people on London Bridge and more than one potentially related incident unfolded nearby. DHS says it sees no immediate, directly related threat for the U.S.

    "We are working with our inter-agency partners and foreign counterparts to gain further insight into reported attacks against civilians on London Bridge and in the surrounding area," DHS said, in a statement.

    London Bridge incident being treated as 'act of terrorism'
    "The Secretary (Jeh Johnson) has been fully briefed on the incidents and the ongoing response. At this time, we have no information to indicate a specific, credible terror threat in the United States."

    The U.S. State Department also condemned the attacks.

    "We understand U.K. police are currently treating these as terrorist incidents," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said, in a statement. "The United States stands ready to provide any assistance authorities in the United Kingdom may request."

    In a tweet, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan also offered support.

