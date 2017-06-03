How to take the perfect action shot on your iPhone

The warmer weather is finally here, which means we'll all be out and about snapping photos of vacations and trips to the beach.

If you're out water-skiing, tipping over in a canoe or diving into the ocean, you might want to consider brushing up on your iPhone camera skills. You'll miss some great shots if you don't.

We'll teach you how to take the perfect action picture with your Apple iPhone, so that you can grab the most memorable moments this summer.

Open the camera app on your iPhone