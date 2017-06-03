    ×

    Tech Guide

    How to take the perfect action shot on your iPhone

    • You can snap great action photos using your iPhone.
    • There's a feature called "Burst Mode" that we'll show you how to use.


    CNBC Tech: iPhone Action 4
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    The warmer weather is finally here, which means we'll all be out and about snapping photos of vacations and trips to the beach.

    If you're out water-skiing, tipping over in a canoe or diving into the ocean, you might want to consider brushing up on your iPhone camera skills. You'll miss some great shots if you don't.

    We'll teach you how to take the perfect action picture with your Apple iPhone, so that you can grab the most memorable moments this summer.

    Open the camera app on your iPhone

    CNBC Tech: iPhone Action
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Ask a friend to do something fun, like jump in the air or dive into the ocean. I'm at my desk, so I'm fairly limited, but lower down I'll show you some photos I snapped of my puppy looking at a fish.

    Instead of tapping the shutter button just once, hold it down while taking your shot. The iPhone will go into burst mode, capturing multiple photos per second.

    CNBC Tech: iPhone Action 2
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Now open your photo gallery and navigate to the most recent photo. At the top of the screen you'll see "Burst" and a number representing how many photos are in the collection.

    CNBC Tech: iPhone Action 7
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    At the bottom of the screen, tap the option that says "Select."

    CNBC Tech: iPhone action 8
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Now you'll be able to move through and capture the best picture of the bunch. In these pictures my dog is looking away from a small fish I had just caught.

    CNBC Tech: iPhone Action 3
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Her eyes are closed so skip this one.

    CNBC Tech: iPhone Action 4
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    There we go, the shot I wanted – my puppy looking at the day's catch!

    CNBC Tech: iPhone Action 6
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

