How to take the perfect action shot on your iPhone

The warmer weather is finally here, which means we'll all be out and about snapping photos of vacations and trips to the beach.
If you're out water-skiing, tipping over in a canoe or diving into the ocean, you might want to consider brushing up on your iPhone camera skills. You'll miss some great shots if you don't.
We'll teach you how to take the perfect action picture with your Apple
Open the camera app on your iPhone
Ask a friend to do something fun, like jump in the air or dive into the ocean. I'm at my desk, so I'm fairly limited, but lower down I'll show you some photos I snapped of my puppy looking at a fish.
Instead of tapping the shutter button just once, hold it down while taking your shot. The iPhone will go into burst mode, capturing multiple photos per second.
Now open your photo gallery and navigate to the most recent photo. At the top of the
At the bottom of the screen, tap the option that says "Select."
Now you'll be able to move through and capture the best picture of the bunch. In these pictures my dog is looking away from a small
Her eyes are closed so skip this one.
There we go, the shot I wanted – my puppy looking at the day's catch!