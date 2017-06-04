Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt on Sunday refused to say whether he knows if President Donald Trump believes in climate change.
Pruitt declined to reveal the president's stance during a White House press briefing on Friday, just a day after Trump announced he would pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement. That prompted ABC "This Week" host George Stephanopoulos on Sunday to question the EPA chief about whether he in fact knows what Trump believes.
"Well, frankly, George, I think the whole question is an effort to get it off the point and the issue of whether Paris is good for this country or not. And the president has indicated the climate changes," Pruitt said.
Pruitt, however appeared hedge by saying Trump believes "the climate changes." That is not the same as backing the EPA's conclusion, reached prior to Pruitt's appointment, that carbon dioxide emissions from human activity are the primary cause of global warming.
Pruitt's comment reflected language frequently used by climate change skeptics, who acknowledge that the climate is changing, but say such shifts in global temperatures have occurred throughout the course of Earth's history, and cannot be directly attributed to human activity.