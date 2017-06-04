Asia opens mixed as markets digest central London attack; dollar softer

Markets in Asia got off to a mixed start on Monday morning following an attack in central London at the weekend and the pound slightly weaker.
The attackers first drove into pedestrians on London Bridge, then headed to Borough Market before being shot by police. At least seven were killed and 48 injured following the attack. Twelve individuals have already been arrested in the wake of the attack, which the Metropolitan Police said is being treating as a terrorist incident.
The British pound traded as low as $1.845 compared to levels around $1.879 seen before the weekend. Cable traded at $1.2871 at 8:07 a.m. HK/SIN.
The impact of the most recent London attack, however, is likely to have a "very limited" impact on the markets, JPMorgan Asset Management's Chief Asia Market Strategist Tai Hui told CNBC.
"If you look at various attacks in the past six to nine months in Europe or other parts of the world, their impact or the impression on the market tends to be very limited, if at all," Tai said.
"Obviously, if that does steer towards a change in the political landscape in the U.K. for the election this week or Europe more broadly over the course of (the) next several quarters, obviously that might have a marginal market impact," he added.
In Asia, the Nikkei 225 dipped 0.24 percent in early trade, while the South Korea's benchmark Kospi index rose 0.04 percent.
The ASX 200 was down 0.19 percent, driven largely by its financials and materials sub-indexes which were down 0.51 percent and 0.39 percent respectively.
New Zealand markets are closed for a holiday.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies, ticked higher after falling to a seven-month low following the release of weaker-than-expected jobs data stateside last Friday. The dollar index was at 96.702 at 7:55 a.m. HK/SIN.
Against the yen, the greenback traded lower at 110.29 at 8:05 a.m. HK/SIN.
"The dollar remains weak, and there will be few catalysts to reverse this until the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting next week," Jo Masters, an economist at ANZ, said in a Monday morning note.
Oil prices were a shade higher after falling more than 1 percent last Friday. Benchmark Brent crude rose 0.14 percent to trade at $50.02 a barrel and U.S. West Texas International (WTI) crude was higher by 0.17 percent at $47.74.
On the economic calendar today is the release of Caixin services PMI data for the month of May, which is due at 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN.
Stateside, Wall Street closed at record highs after the release of May non-farm payrolls despite job creation coming in at 138,000 compared to the 185,000 forecast.