Here we go: Several events will test the stock market this week

Tuesday might turn out to be the most interesting day of the week. That's when the Business Roundtable will release its 2017 CEO Economic Outlook survey that will provide clues on what the titans of industry think about the road ahead.

The survey will indicate what plans companies have for capital spending, their expectations for sales and whether they will be hiring. Last Friday's nonfarm payrolls report, which showed growth of just 138,000, cast doubt on how robust the employment climate will be.

In addition to Tuesday's presentation, the roundtable on Wednesday will talk about the job "skills gap," or the difficulty employers are having finding workers qualified for open positions.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon leads the group and will be joined Wednesday by Ginni Romerty of IBM, Wes Bush of Northrop Grumman and Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta.