Here we go: Several events will test the stock market this week

Meanwhile, Congress and President Donald Trump will have a full slate of items to consider with far-reaching consequences.
The highlight of the week is an expected vote on the Financial Choice Act, a measure that would roll back reforms to the banking industry made after the financial crisis and the Great Recession.
Among other things, the bill would limit the government's ability to declare big institutions "too big to fail" and would cut annual stress tests to every two years. In addition, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also would face substantial changes, and likely would change restrictions banks face on trading for their own benefit.
Bank stocks were the big winners after Trump's election, surging nearly 30 percent at one point. However, their fortunes have changed lately and they're down as a group nearly 9 percent over the last three months.