How NATO wants to use artificial intelligence in decision making

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) believes in incorporating artificial intelligence (A.I.) in its decision-making process, a senior official told CNBC.

The 68-year-old military alliance must be prepared for the prospect of A.I. delivering strategic verdicts on key NATO issues, said General Denis Mercier, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation of NATO.

"The key issue is the distribution of data -- how we can, through that, empower subordinate levels of command, when it's necessary, to take action," he said on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

Such a vision is "the next step," Mercier continued. "That's not what we do today but this is really what we need to be available to do in the future."

NATO is committed to exploring technological advancements, with the effective mobilization of data and human capital among the key areas of focus for the military alliance, Mercier stated.

"We need to develop a better big data approach, develop cloud-like architectures and make an extensive use of A.I."

United States President Donald Trump last month attempted to apply pressure on NATO allies to spend more on defense.