This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

London's Metropolitan Police said on Sunday that 12 arrests had been made in the wake of last night's attack at London Bridge, which was deemed an act of terrorism.

Police flooded London streets after at least seven people were killed when a van filled with three armed men mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge late Saturday.

"Officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command have this morning, Sunday 4 June, arrested 12 people in Barking, east London, in connection with last night's incidents in London Bridge and the Borough Market area," authorities said in a statement. "Searches of a number of addresses in Barking are continuing."