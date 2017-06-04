Apple will face 4 challenges this week that could fundamentally alter its future

Last year, consumer technology writer Walt Mossberg asked why Siri seems "so dumb." An (albeit non-scientific) test by CNBC.com last month came to a similar conclusion: The Google Assistant answers most questions better than Siri.

Apple is reportedly preparing a smart home speaker with Siri, which may or may not debut next week. (Apple almost never confirms products ahead of launch).

But for a speaker like that to take off, the development around Siri might need to improve, said John Forrester, chief marketing officer at Inbenta, which makes virtual agents and assistants for enterprises.

With many development platforms to choose from, it's up to Apple to woo developers to make something for Siri, Forrester said. Many developers today like the App Store, Forrester said, because they can easily monetize their work. The same goes for chat-based artificially intelligent bots, he said.

Forrester, who has previously worked for companies like Samsung and Microsoft, said that Apple has a big advantage in that it is known for sleek industrial design, and aligned with luxury brands like Hermes.