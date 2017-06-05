Political activism? There's an app for that — and it's going 'bananas'

Many investors who are reaching out have already used his company's technology, Ory said. In other words, they're becoming activists, too.
"They themselves now have taken actions on campaigns," he said. "So when they seek us out and want to talk to us, it's because they've been personally moved around issues. And that makes all the difference in the world."
Some big-name investors are already betting on the sector. CB Insights, which tracks venture capital, ranks Civis Analytics as one of the most well-funded civic start-ups. The data and research firm was founded by the chief analytics officer of President Barack Obama's presidential campaigns, with seed money from Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Alphabet. It raised $22 million in a round of Series A financing in November.
Facebook's Sean Parker partnered with Mark Benioff of Salesforce.com and others to invest $9.5 billion in Brigade, an app designed to simplify voting. Countable's backers include Gokul Rajaram, a veteran of both Facebook and Google. In March, they received $2 million in seed financing led by venture capital Canaan Partners. Penn's private equity fund, Stagwell Group, recently acquired Targeted Victory, a Republican political strategy firm.
"Now we have instant communication through hundreds of millions of people through the amplification social media gives to things," Penn said. "More messages careen through more people than ever before. And people are going to need help developing and sending the best message they can."