Political activism? There's an app for that — and it's going 'bananas'

The deluge began the day after the election.

Countable had already been a popular app among the civic-minded since 2013. Its goal is to make connecting with lawmakers as simple as posting a comment on Facebook. Weighing in on legislation takes just one tap. But ever since Donald Trump's presidential victory, Countable's metrics have been off the charts.

Downloads of the app have jumped 300 percent, the company said. Sign ups have also tripled and now hover near a million. Votes on bills have doubled to more than 8 million.

"It's been bananas around here since the election," founder and Chief Executive Bart Myers said.