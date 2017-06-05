After-hours buzz: ACOR, THO & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Monday:

Shares of Acorda Pharmaceuticals rose more than 7 percent after the company announced that one of its Parkinson's disease drugs showed significant improvements to patients' motor functions during off periods.

Thor Industries shares were up nearly 11 percent after the recreational vehicle manufacturing company reported third quarter diluted earnings per share of $2.11, beating expectations of $1.22 per share according to analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. The company saw record third-quarter sales, with RV demand driving total revenue up to $2.02 billion.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals' stock decreased more than 3 percent in low-volume trading after reporting fourth quarter figures. The company's loss per share of 69 cents was well below the anticipated loss of 7 cents per share. The company did, however, post $4 million in revenue, surpassing expectations of $2.6 million.

Shares of Casey's General Stores dropped 3 percent after the company reported fourth quarter earnings per share of 76 cents, missing analysts' estimates of $1.51 per share according to Thomson Reuters. President and CEO Terry Handley, in the earnings release, called the current operating environment "challenging."

Perrigo Co. shares fell more than 2 percent after the health-care products maker announced that its CEO, John Hendrickson, would retire. He will remain with Perrigo until the company chooses a replacement, and may stay up to 60 days after that to help with the transition.