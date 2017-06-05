Apple just unveiled its augmented reality platform and it's pretty amazing

Apple just unveiled ARKit during WWDC. It's the company's set of tools for developers to build augmented reality into their apps.

It leverages the graphics and processing chips inside existing iPads and iPhones, in addition to motion sensors, to allow developers to create apps like Pokemon Go that supplant digital objects on top of the real world.

In one example Apple showed on stage, a user walked around an empty table — but by viewing the table though his iPad, he saw a battle taking place right on the table, complete with spaceships flying in and dropping bombs, shooting missiles and more. It brought the otherwise boring table right to life. This is just a small example of the power of AR.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said he sees AR being a huge part of Apple's future, and now we're finally getting a look and what he has imagined. Apple said that hundreds of millions of iPhones and iPads will be able to run new apps created with tools, which Apple says will help ARKit become the largest augmented reality platform in the world, practically "overnight."

ARKit will be supported inside iOS 11, which is expected to launch this fall.