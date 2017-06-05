Here's our first look at Apple's new HomePod smart speaker

Apple unveiled the HomePod at its developers conference on Monday. It's a new smart speaker that it'll start selling in December for $349.

HomePod seems expensive, but that's because Apple said it wanted to take the smart features from cheaper products like the Amazon Echo and combine them with the good audio from speakers like the Sonos. The result is the HomePod, a product that will let you play music, check the traffic, query the weather and even send text messages to friends.

The big question is whether or not people are going to be willing to spend this much for the HomePod, and what kind of support Apple will offer for third party apps, like Spotify.

Take a closer look at the HomePod in our video.