    Apple unveils 'the most powerful Mac we have ever made'

    • IMac Pro is the most powerful computer Apple has ever announced.
    • It includes a super-sharp 5K display.
    • It'll start at $4,999 and will launch in December.
        Apple's John Ternus speaks during Apple's annual worldwide developer conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, June 5, 2017.
        Stephen Lam | Reuters
        Apple unveiled the iMac Pro on Monday, saying it's the most powerful Mac ever made.

        It will ship with an 8-core Xeon processor, a 10-core processor or an 18GB processor, the company announced at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference.

        The iMac Pro features a 5K display and, thanks to the added muscle under the hood, can support two additional 5K displays, something Apple says it has never offered before. The processing power is enough to help Apple power VR, too, which will be supported in macOS High Sierra, the latest macOS operating system.

        John Ternus, Vice President, Mac and iPad Hardware Engineering speaks under a graphic of price points for the Macbook laptop family during Apple's annual world wide developer conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, U.S. June 5, 2017.
        Stephen Lam | Reuters
        Apple said folks can expect real-time 3-D rendering, a 1080p FaceTime camera for sharper video chats and more. It will start at $4,999 when it launches in December. You can expect that price to increase as you outfit the computer with more powerful processors.

        The iMac Pro wasn't the only computer announced during the show. Apple also announced refreshes to the iMac, the MacBook Pro and the iMac during WWDC.

        And it announced that iOS 11 will support peer-to-peer payments through a new feature called Pay Cash.