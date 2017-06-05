Apple unveils 'the most powerful Mac we have ever made'

Apple unveiled the iMac Pro on Monday, saying it's the most powerful Mac ever made.

It will ship with an 8-core Xeon processor, a 10-core processor or an 18GB processor, the company announced at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference.

The iMac Pro features a 5K display and, thanks to the added muscle under the hood, can support two additional 5K displays, something Apple says it has never offered before. The processing power is enough to help Apple power VR, too, which will be supported in macOS High Sierra, the latest macOS operating system.