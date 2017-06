Credit Suisse raised its rating on eBay shares to outperform from neutral, predicting its marketplace sales growth will improve this year.

"EBay is a rare value story ... While eBay remains a turnaround story, marketplace growth is stable and has the potential to accelerate in 2H17/2018, driven by platform changes and product innovation," analyst Paul Bieber wrote in a note to clients Monday entitled "An internet value story with several paths to value creation."