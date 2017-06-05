Cramer Remix: How to know when market moves can be trusted

Jim Cramer may not be a chartist, but he understands why charts are so important for predicting the market's major moves.

"You must consider them as if they are footprints at a scene of a crime. These footprints trace out what big money managers might be doing with their buying and selling of stocks," the "Mad Money" host said.

Cramer's second reason for caring about charts is that there is a remarkable self-fulfilling nature of charting stocks. Some of the best investment ideas can come from chart-inspired brainstorming sessions, he said.

But for Cramer, the best way to produce results is by carefully analyzing both a stock's fundamentals and its technicals for more comprehensive results.