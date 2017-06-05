Early movers: BX, HLF, FOR, AAPL, AMZN, EBAY, DB & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Blackstone Group — The private-equity firm offered about $2 billion to buy out Finland-based real estate company Sponda. That represents a nearly 21 percent premium for Sponda shareholders, and the company's board has recommended that shareholders accept the offer.

Herbalife – Herbalife raised its current-quarter profit forecast to 95 cents to $1.15 per share from a prior 88 cents to $1.08 a share range. The nutritional supplements maker did say it expects sales to fall by more than six percent as its transitions to new Federal Trade Commission (FTC) rules. It also said 90 percent of its U.S. sales in May were documented consumer purchases, exceeding the 80 percent threshold laid out in its agreement with the FTC.

Forestar Group – D.R. Horton has submitted a bid to buy 75 percent of the residential land developer for $16.25 per share, and keep Forestar as a publicly traded company. That price is 14 percent above the price of an existing deal that would see Forestar bought by Starwood Capital Group.

Apple, Amazon – The two companies will join a bid by Apple supplier Foxconn for Toshiba's semiconductor business, according to a report in Japan's Nikkei business daily. Separately, Apple – which opens its World Wide Developers Conference today – was downgraded from "overweight" to "sector weight" at Pacific Crest, saying upside from the upcoming iPhone 8 is priced in, while risks are not.

EBay – The stock was upgraded to "outperform" from "neutral" at Credit Suisse, which points to platform changes and product innovation among factors that give the company several paths to earnings growth.

Deutsche Bank — The bank did not respond to a request from House Democrats seeking information about possible ties between Russia and President Donald Trump, according to a Democratic staffer.

Time Warner – Time Warner shares could jump 20 percent due to the lift provided by the success of the "Wonder Woman" movie, according to Barron's. The magazine said Time Warner could be a winning trade on its own, or when its expected merger with AT&T is completed, since AT&T shares have a history of rising after deals are consummated.

Facebook — Facebook said it is aiming to make its platform a "hostile environment" for terrorists, in a statement made after the weekend terror attacks in London.

Tesla — Toyota said over the weekend that it had sold all its shares in the electric car maker by the end of 2016, after holding a three percent stake that originally cost the company $50 million.

Dollar Tree – Dollar Tree is being sued by discount retailer Dollar Express for allegedly driving it out of business. Dollar Express was formed from stores that Family Dollar and Dollar Tree sold to win approval for their takeover deal. Dollar Express accuses the company of using confidential information to open new stores near the divested locations.

Sony – Sony announced the release of the first title from its new unit focusing on smartphone games. Users in Japan can now sign up for a mobile version of "Everybody's Golf," a longtime staple of its PlayStation platform.

Gigamon – Gigamon is set to explore a sale, according to a Reuters report. The maker of network monitoring software has been pushed by stakeholder and activist hedge fund Elliott Management to explore alternatives that include a sale. Elliott holds a 15.3 percent stake in Gigamon.

Bunge – Bunge has hired JPMorgan Chase and Shearman & Sterling to help it defend against takeovers, according to the Financial Times. The paper said the grain processing company – which rejected overtures from Glencore recently – wants to remain independent.

Gap – Gap was upgraded to "outperform" from "perform" at Oppenheimer, saying current strength in earnings and profit margins for the apparel retailer is not reflected in the stock's price.

Pandora – The New York Post reports that Verizon is considering a $100 million investment in the streaming music service, stemming from interest in data from Pandora users.