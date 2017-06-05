Elon Musk's best tips for aspiring entrepreneurs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a serial entrepreneur who keeps on winning. The real-life inspiration for Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Iron Man, the South Africa native enjoyed his first big hit as a PayPal co-founder.

Rather than taking an early retirement, the forward-thinking mogul co-founded electric automaker Tesla motors and launched SpaceX — a rocket company Musk hopes will one day allow people to live on other planets. Also the chairman of solar panel design company SolarCity and a co-founder of nonprofit research company OpenAI, to say he's a busy man is a wild understatement.

More from GOBankingRates:

CEOs who started out in entry-level jobs

20 CEOs who changed how we live

21 tips to climb the career ladder in 2017



Innovative ideas combined with hard work have helped Musk build a colossal net worth of $15.3 billion, according to Forbes. If you're looking to succeed in business, it would be smart to borrow a few moves from Musk's playbook. Here's what he's learned over the course of the last decade.