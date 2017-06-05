Elon Musk's best tips for aspiring entrepreneurs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a serial entrepreneur who keeps on winning. The real-life inspiration for Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Iron Man, the South Africa native enjoyed his first big hit as a PayPal co-founder.
Rather than taking an early retirement, the forward-thinking mogul co-founded electric automaker Tesla
Innovative ideas combined with hard work have helped Musk build a colossal net worth of $15.3 billion, according to Forbes. If you're looking to succeed in business, it would be smart to borrow a few moves from Musk's playbook. Here's what he's learned over the course of the last decade.