Here’s why Facebook and Google can’t protect you from terrorists

The efforts of tech companies to disrupt online terror planning have been criticized after attacks in the U.K., but one analyst says there is little they can do.

"Encryption is used to secure all our conversations online. Strong encryption enables us to do commerce and do business and communicate in a very, very secure way," security consultant Brian Honan told CNBC Monday. He said that asking tech companies to provide security services with special access to online communication can't be done.

"It is not possible mathematically and technically to create a back door or golden key that can only be used by law enforcement to bypass that encryption. What you are doing is weakening the strong property of encryption," said the CEO of BH Consulting.

The U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and her Home Secretary Amber Rudd have both asked big internet firms to do more in the fight on terror. In her speech Sunday, May called for wider regulation on companies operating in the sector.