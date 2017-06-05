Futures point to muted open on Wall Street; economic data, earnings in focus

U.S. stock index futures were expected to open little changed on Monday morning as traders paused for breath after various benchmark indexes hit record highs in the previous session.



Monday will see services PMI data for May released at around 9:45 a.m. ET, while ISM non-manufacturing data for May and factory orders for April are both scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET.



On the earnings front, Coupa Software and Thor Industries are both due to report after the market close.



In Europe, the FTSE 100 was 0.15 percent higher while the CAC 40 dropped slightly, by around 0.1 percent. In Germany markets were closed due to a public holiday. In Asia, the Shanghai composite in China closed 0.45 percent lower, while the Nikkei in Japan closed down 0.03 percent.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $50.15 a barrel on Monday morning, up 0.4 percent, while U.S. crude was around $47.88 a barrel, up 0.48 percent.

Oil prices were pushed higher amid rising tensions in the Middle East in which Arab states, including top crude exporter Saudi Arabia, coordinated to sever ties with Qatar.