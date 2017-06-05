Kellyanne Conway's husband just openly criticized Trump's 'travel ban' tweets

President Donald Trump's string of tweets Monday about his hoped-for travel restrictions "certainly won't help" the government's case in the Supreme Court, prominent lawyer George Conway said.

In a tweet, Conway — who is married to Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway and recently dropped out of consideration for a Justice Department post — said the tweets may make some people "feel better," but they won't help the argument that Trump's executive order on immigration is legal.

NBC News confirmed that the Twitter account is Conway's. "OSG" is an abbreviation for the Office of Solicitor General, which litigates on behalf of the government. "SCOTUS" is the Supreme Court of the United States.

The Justice Department filed last week for the Supreme Court to review a decision by a Virginia-based federal appeals court that blocked enforcement of the measure. Trump's executive order, revised from an earlier version so that it would stand up better to legal scrutiny, temporarily restricted travel from six predominantly-Muslim countries.