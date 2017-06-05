    ×

    Politics

    Kellyanne Conway's husband just openly criticized Trump's 'travel ban' tweets

    • Lawyer George Conway, who is Kellyanne Conway's husband, says President Donald Trump's tweets "certainly won't help" his argument that his travel ban is legal
    • Conway says he still supports Trump but wants to advise against tweeting about legal matters
    • Trump administration is fighting a court ruling that blocks enforcement of the measure
    President Donald Trump announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017.
    Kellyanne Conway defends President Trump's travel ban tweets   

    President Donald Trump's string of tweets Monday about his hoped-for travel restrictions "certainly won't help" the government's case in the Supreme Court, prominent lawyer George Conway said.

    In a tweet, Conway — who is married to Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway and recently dropped out of consideration for a Justice Department post — said the tweets may make some people "feel better," but they won't help the argument that Trump's executive order on immigration is legal.

    NBC News confirmed that the Twitter account is Conway's. "OSG" is an abbreviation for the Office of Solicitor General, which litigates on behalf of the government. "SCOTUS" is the Supreme Court of the United States.

    The Justice Department filed last week for the Supreme Court to review a decision by a Virginia-based federal appeals court that blocked enforcement of the measure. Trump's executive order, revised from an earlier version so that it would stand up better to legal scrutiny, temporarily restricted travel from six predominantly-Muslim countries.

    George T. Conway III, husband of White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway.
    Getty Images
    George T. Conway III, husband of White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway.

    The Justice Department's argument hinges on a claim that the "Travel Ban" — which is how the president referred to it Monday — is not actually a religion-based travel ban.

    Conway said Trump is doing himself no favors with his tweets. Federal judges already have repeatedly ruled against the ban by citing Trump and his advisors' public statements about a "ban" on Muslims as "religious intolerance."

    In the string of tweets, Trump deemed the revised version of his executive order a "watered down Travel Ban" and said he should have stood by the original version.

    In subsequent tweets, Conway noted that he "VERY, VERY STRONGLY" supports Trump and his wife. However, he said that the point "cannot be stressed enough that tweets on legal matters seriously undermine" Trump's agenda, adding that those who support him need to "reinforce" that.

    Neal Katyal, a lawyer for the state of Hawaii in a separate case about the executive order, tweeted that Trump is "acting as our co-counsel" by speaking publicly about the "travel ban."

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...