Snap slides on JPMorgan price cut

JPMorgan sent a note to investors on Monday cutting its price target from $20 to $18 with a neutral rating. Shares of Snapchat are down about 2 percent in premarket trading.

JPMorgan said that, while "engagement is strong" on the social network, it has a number of concerns. Namely, JPMorgan worries about the company's ability to scale its advertising business, is less bullish on Snapchat's ability to add new users, fears competition from Facebook and is concerned about Snapchat's lack of profit. JPMorgan said it doesn't expect Snapchat to post a profit until 2020.

Snapchat published its first earnings report last month, which failed to meet Wall Street's revenue estimates — despite increasing revenue from $38.8 million to $150 million year-over-year. It also reported a loss of $2.31 a share, sending the stock tumbling to just cents above its IPO price.

JPMorgan also said it's more conservative on the future of Spectacles, Snapchat's smart sunglasses. It's revising its expected unit sales of Spectacles to around 429,000 in 2017, driving about $56 million in revenue, compared to original projections of 915,000 units and $119 million in revenue.

Finally, the investor note warns that Snap's expiring share lock-up on July 29 "could create greater volatility and weigh on Snap shares ahead of and after late July" when an estimated 70-80 percent of Snap shares open up for sale.