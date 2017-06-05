How opting for 'Made in America' can save your company money

Small business investor and turnaround king Marcus Lemonis returns to CNBC's "The Profit," airing Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET, with some counter-intuitive insights for a struggling family business.

On this week's episode, Lemonis visits SWIM by Chuck Handy, a family-run swimwear business focused on plus-size customers. Founded in 2010, the company is losing money and can't afford additional inventory.

As he identifies crucial issues to be addressed, Lemonis zeroes in on the company's manufacturing process.

Currently, SWIM is having their apparel manufactured in China, at a cost of $15 per swimsuit. Lemonis encourages the family to switch to an American manufacturer, where suits will cost closer to $18 each to produce.