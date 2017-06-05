Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are a bit lower after last week's strong gains. PMI and ISM non-manufacturing data are due out this morning.

OIL/ENERGY



-Oil prices are a bit lower after the news that Saudi Arabia and Qatar are cutting ties initially raised prices. U.S. crude is at the $47 a barrel level.

TERROR/DEFENSE

-Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates have all cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, claiming that nation has too many terror ties and is in some kind of allegiance with Iran.