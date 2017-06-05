Employers can do several things to blunt the pain of health-cost increases on retirement accounts, Crain said. They can automatically enroll workers in retirement plans and gradually increase their contributions, allowing employees to opt out. Companies can provide financial wellness programs to help employees make ends meet. Finally, employers can offer workers health savings accounts, or HSAs.

"It's early days for HSAs," Crain said. "And millennials really like them because they are portable and controllable."

More from Your Money Your Future:

Ditch the 4 percent rule. How to handle your retirement withdrawals

Use these homegrown tools to figure out if you could retire early

Tax reform could slash charitable giving by up to $13 billion per year

So what exactly does an HSA do? The account offers triple tax advantages. First, contributions are tax deductible. Second, those contributions can be invested and grow tax-free. Third, withdrawals aren't taxed as long as you use them for qualified medical expenses, such as doctor's visits, prescription drugs and dental care.

The downside is that you have to use an HSA with a high-deductible health plan. Such a plan means you'll have to pay a deductible of at least $1,300 for individual coverage and $2,600 for families this year. The maximum 2017 out-of-pocket costs for these plans are $6,550 for individuals and $13,100 for families.

Assets in HSAs have risen to an estimated $37 billion at the end of last year and reached $41 billion in assets during January, according to Devenir, an HSA consulting firm in Minneapolis. Devenir forecasts assets in the accounts could reach more than $53 billion by 2018, a 20 percent increase from 2017. (See chart below.)