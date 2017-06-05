Self-made millionaire: This is the No. 1 thing you have to do to succeed—and you can do it

The number one rule in creating success is to show up. Just show up, folks.

Ever known someone who got lucky a lot? You know what they did? They showed up. You can't get lucky if you don't show up, so suit up and show up. All highly successful people know they have to show up — and that's what they do. They just keep doing it.

What does showing up even mean? It means simply getting up out of bed every morning. Sometimes when you don't want to get up out of bed you just have to get up out of bed. Nothing comes to somebody that sleeps except a little rest and a few nightmares.

Get out of bed in the morning. Put your clothes on, take a shower first, go to your place of work, make the phone call you need to make. You know there's a call sitting there right now that you need to make and you're wondering what you should say. Just make the call; you'll figure it out. A call comes in? Take the call. A customer walks up? Address the customer. You have an appointment coming in? Show up for the appointment. Be there. Be early.