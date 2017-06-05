Trump's planned first resort in Asia may have political implications

Hary Tanoesoedibjo is an Indonesian business mogul sometimes referred to as his country's version of Donald Trump. As chairman and CEO of MNC Group, his portfolio includes real estate, media and even beauty pageants.

"His business and my business are a bit similar — except that I also have financial services," Tanoesoedibjo told CNBC in April this year, when asked about the comparison.

Now, the billionaire and politician is even considering a bid for president to lead the world's fourth most populous country.

The connection with the U.S. president even extends into particular business dealings: In 2015, he made a deal with Trump Hotels to build two Trump-branded resorts in Indonesian regions Bali and West Java.

But it wasn't until less than one month following Trump's inauguration when things began moving. The current resort on the property, Pan Pacific Nirwana, announced it would be closing at the end of July for demolition, making room for the new resort and golf course to be known as Trump International Hotel at MNC Bali Resort.