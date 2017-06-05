Uber is delaying the release of its investigation into gender bias, report says

The release of Uber's hotly anticipated workplace culture report was scheduled for Tuesday, but the meeting has now been delayed, according to Axios.

Chief executive Travis Kalanick called for an urgent investigation earlier this year, after former Uber engineer Susan Fowler alleged the company failed to act on sexual harassment and gender discrimination complaints.

The investigation was led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

An all-hands meeting on Tuesday was supposed to disseminate the results to employees, according to Axios. But the workplace culture meeting will be pushed back, in the wake of a serious accident that killed Kalanick's mother and injured his father.

Uber declined to comment on Axios' reporting.

For more on the story, see the report at Axios.com