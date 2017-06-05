US Treasurys edge lower as bond investors await fresh economic data, auctions

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Monday morning as investors awaited the release of fresh economic data and Treasury auctions.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.1730 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.8267 percent.
On the data front, services PMI data for May is scheduled to be released at around 9:45 a.m. ET, while ISM non-manufacturing data for May and factory orders for April are both scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET.
Monday will also see the auction of $33 billion in 26-week bills and $39 billion in 13-week bills.
In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $50.15 a barrel on Monday morning, up 0.4 percent, while U.S. crude was around $47.88 a barrel, up 0.48 percent.
Oil prices were pushed higher amid rising tensions in the Middle East in which Arab states, including top crude exporter Saudi Arabia, coordinated to sever ties with Qatar.