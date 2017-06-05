US Treasurys edge lower as bond investors await fresh economic data, auctions

On the data front, services PMI data for May is scheduled to be released at around 9:45 a.m. ET, while ISM non-manufacturing data for May and factory orders for April are both scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET.

Monday will also see the auction of $33 billion in 26-week bills and $39 billion in 13-week bills.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $50.15 a barrel on Monday morning, up 0.4 percent, while U.S. crude was around $47.88 a barrel, up 0.48 percent.

Oil prices were pushed higher amid rising tensions in the Middle East in which Arab states, including top crude exporter Saudi Arabia, coordinated to sever ties with Qatar.