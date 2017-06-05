Wall street under modest pressure as currency markets steady after London terror

President Donald Trump pressed his controversial travel ban this morning after the London attack, calling for an expedited judicial review and urging his administration to seek a tougher version of the proposal. (Reuters)

The Saturday attack in London, the third terrorist strike in less than three months in Britain, occurred just days ahead of Wednesday's parliamentary election there. Prime Minister Theresa May called for a stronger response to Islamist extremism. ISIS claimed responsibility. (AP)

Following Prime Minister May's suggestion of possible new regulations to restrict the dissemination of extremist content online, Facebook (FB) said it wants to make its platform a "hostile environment" for terrorists. (CNBC)

London police said they have arrested 12 suspects in connection with Saturday's attack on London Bridge and the nearby Borough Market that killed seven people and wounded 48 others. The three assailants were shot dead by authorities. (CNBC)

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he does not expect a decision by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain to sever ties with Qatar to have a significant effect on the fight against ISIS. (Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims he had limited personal interaction with former U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. NBC's Megyn Kelly also asked Putin about allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Washington wants to work with Beijing on denuclearizing North Korea, but cannot accept China's actions in the South China Sea, Defense Secretary James Mattis said in weekend speech in Singapore. (CNBC)

President Trump will reportedly introduce a plan today to privatize the air traffic control functions of the FAA, as part of a broader push this week for infrastructure reform. (The Hill)

As Apple (AAPL) opens its World Wide Developers Conference today, the tech giant was downgraded from "overweight" to "sector weight" at Pacific Crest, saying upside from the upcoming iPhone 8 is priced in, while risks are not. (CNBC)

Apple and Amazon (AMZN) are expected to join a bid by Apple supplier Foxconn for Toshiba's semiconductor business. The two U.S. tech companies plan to "chip in funds." (Nikkei)

Herbalife (HLF) raised its current quarter profit forecast but lowered its sales target as its transitions to new Federal Trade Commission rules. Herbalife has been accused by billionaire William Ackman of being a pyramid scheme. (Reuters)

Tesla (TSLA) no longer has Toyota (TM) as a stakeholder. Toyota said over the weekend that it had sold all its shares in the electric automaker by the end of 2016 after holding a 3 percent stake. (FT)

General Motors (GM) CEO Mary Barra faces shareholders this week, under pressure from a hedge-fund investor and fresh scrutiny following the ouster of her counterpart at a crosstown rival. (WSJ)