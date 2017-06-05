    ×

    Tech

    We just checked out Apple's new augmented reality apps

    • We checked out new AR apps running on ARKit at WWDC 17
    • They overlay digital items on the real world
    • AR will be a part of iOS 11 which launches on iPhones and iPads this fall
    A first look at Apple's new augmented reality app
    Apple announce ARKit on Monday, new tools that will allow developers to create augmented reality experiences for folks with iPhones and iPads.

    Augmented reality is pretty simple to understand. Basically, you'll be able to use apps to bring digital content into the real world. Maybe you'll play a racing game on your dining room table, for example, using your iPad to view cars whizzing around as if they're actually on the table. Or perhaps you'll use your iPhone to one day point the screen at a restaurant and learn more about reviews or its Yelp score.

    Attendees inspect the new iPad Pro during the 2017 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center on June 5, 2017 in San Jose, California.
    Getty Images
    For a better idea of how augmented reality works, check out our video above.

