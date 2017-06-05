We just checked out Apple's new augmented reality apps

Apple announce ARKit on Monday, new tools that will allow developers to create augmented reality experiences for folks with iPhones and iPads.

Augmented reality is pretty simple to understand. Basically, you'll be able to use apps to bring digital content into the real world. Maybe you'll play a racing game on your dining room table, for example, using your iPad to view cars whizzing around as if they're actually on the table. Or perhaps you'll use your iPhone to one day point the screen at a restaurant and learn more about reviews or its Yelp score.