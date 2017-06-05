Here's the one question Barbara Corcoran always asks in an interview

Long before self-made millionaire Barbara Corcoran started investing on ABC's "Shark Tank," she turned a $1,000 loan into a $6 billion company, The Corcoran Group.

Along the way, the real estate power player learned a thing or two about scanning for employees. Her go-to interview question, she tells Adam Bryant of The New York Times, is surprisingly simple: "Tell me about your family."

The candidate's answer is telling, she says: "If their family couldn't give them a positive attitude, there's nothing I can do that's going to change it." And, as Corcoran learned at a young age, attitude is everything: "Early on, I hired a couple of people who had all the markings of great salespeople, but they were not happy people.