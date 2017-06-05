Why sterling could see a major wobble as UK election results come in

The U.K. is holding a General Election later this week and currency analysts have been poring over the polling data to predict what could happen to sterling as the results come in.
"A run on the pound is a possibility come Friday morning should Prime Minister Theresa May fail to win a majority, therefore casting doubt over the whole Brexit negotiation process under Labour or a coalition," Jake Trask, FX research director at currency transfer provider OFX, said in an emailed comment Monday morning.
While the Conservatives remain likely to gain the most seats in this week's election, a poor result could see the party lose its majority in the Houses of Parliament. The Conservatives held 330 seats and require 326 seats to form a majority government.