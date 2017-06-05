Siri will get some different voices, and your phone will have more storage with Apple's new iOS 11

Some major changes are coming to Apple's software — and company executives, including CEO Tim Cook, shared details on Monday at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple's mobile operating system, iOS 11, highlights Siri's machine learning capabilities to synchronize across devices. The new platform typically opens to developers first, and rolls out the public later in the year.

The new operating system will synchronize message across platforms by keeping the messages in the cloud.

"That makes for smaller and faster backups," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering. The camera will also have more optimized storage, as well as improved image quality with new depth software.

Apple's iOS 11 will also include peer-to-peer Apple Pay messages across all devices. And Siri is getting a more "natural" voice, and a male counterpart. Siri now syncs across all Apple devices with encryption.

There are also more integrations into WeChat, which is popular in one of Apple's top markets —China.

Photos and Maps are two other apps that will soon see a refresh.

The new iPhone system will use computer vision to identify photos optimize looping, automate memories and create collages. It comes after Apple unveiled the free Clips app in March, which helps users combine video clips, photos and music to be shared through messages and social media. Apple said has that games, photo, video and health apps are among the fastest-growing and top-grossing categories.

Maps will include enhanced information on malls, and lane guidance and speed limits for drivers.

WWDC took place on Monday at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California. The conference gathers Apple developers and executives to reveal changes to platforms and operating systems, such as iOS or HomeKit.

The highly anticipated annual event is considered a rare look inside one of Apple's fastest-growing businesses, services. The company's services division — including digital music, Apple Pay, cloud storage and apps — is on pace to reach the size of a Fortune 100 company soon, according to Apple.

Apple announced last week that developers had earned $70 billion from the App Store since its 2008 launch - that's up from the $50 billion that had been paid to developers by this time last year.

Alongside the new operating system, Apple will be updating the way the App Store looks, providing more options for smaller developers to promote their apps. The new App Store interface will have tabs for popular apps that day, games and in-app purchases.