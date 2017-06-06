68% of young people expect an inheritance, yet only 40% of their parents will leave one

The fact that almost 70 percent of young people expect to get an inheritance may mean they're in for an unpleasant surprise, since only 40 percent of their parents plan to leave one. That's according to new research from the Natixis U.S. Investor Survey.

The research shows that the under-35 set may need to question their assumptions about retirement and how to fund it: "Millennials say they plan to quit working at age 59, on average, a full six years earlier than Baby Boomers, who expect to retire at age 65." To help make that possible, they're hoping for a windfall.

Unfortunately, it seems, many of them are going to be disappointed.