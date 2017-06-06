72% of young people waste money dining out—here's how else they say they throw away cash

Almost everyone can point out a few useless things on which they continue to waste money.

Even the most budget-conscious can fall into the trap of unnecessary spending, whether it's on groceries that go uneaten, leaving the A/C on when no one's home or forgetting to return that ill-fitting shirt on time.

Professional resources site Hloom surveyed 2,000 Americans to compile its report on the United States of Financial Waste, which takes a look at how people in the U.S. squander their hard-earned dollars.