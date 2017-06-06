Resilience is the secret to success. Here are 2 ways to improve yours, according to Adam Grant

Shortly after her husband's unexpected passing, Sandberg was crying to a friend that she wanted Goldberg to be there for an event at their daughter's school. The friend responded, "Option A is not available. So let's just kick the sh*t out of Option B."

This lesson of resilience is equally as important in professional situations as it is in personal ones.

Grant — who has worked as a consultant to the likes of Facebook, Google, Goldman Sachs and the NBA and has been voted the number one professor at Wharton for six years running — studied resilience in the workplace early in his career. And he learned that there are ways to improve your resilience at work.

Get a clear understanding of whom your work is helping and how

Grant once studied a group of fundraisers at a phone bank where the turnover rate was 400 percent annually, "so the entire staff would quit about every two months if you do the math," he says. The recruiting and re-training expense for the call center was astronomical. Grant had to determine "How do we keep people motivated and help them stay resilient in this job where burnout is so common and so severe?"

The answer was impact — and those telemarketers had no sense of it.

"In every single job there are situations where we're having an impact but we don't know what that impact is," says Grant. "We don't know the clients or the customers who benefit from our products or services. That's true for salespeople, it's true for engineers, very often we do work that matters to some group of people but we're really left disconnected from knowing what is the real consequence."

On thing the call center employees were raising money for was to provide student scholarships. So, Grant brought in a scholarship recipient to meet the workers.