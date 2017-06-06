After-hours buzz: PLAY, KEYS & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Dave & Buster's stock fell nearly 3 percent after the company released its first-quarter results. The company logged earnings of 87 cents per share, beating a consensus estimate of 81 cents per share from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. However, same-store sales increased just 2.2 percent, compared to expectations of a 2.7 percent rise.

Shares of United Natural Foods Inc. dipped nearly 3 percent after the company announced it would restructure its fiscal guidance next quarter, resulting in charges between $3 million and $4 million. The news overshadowed third-quarter results in which the company reported earnings of 77 cents per share, just beating analysts' expectations of 76 cents per share.

Shares of Ambarella fell nearly 6 percent after the semiconductor producer released its first quarter earnings statement on Tuesday. The Santa Clara, Calif., company posted EPS of 39 cents, below the expectations of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters, who anticipated earnings of 48 cents per share.

Keysight Technologies saw its shares pop 7 percent after the company's earnings beat the consensus second quarter expectation of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. Boosted by its recent acquisition of "internet of things" company Ixia Solutions, Keysight reported earnings per share of 64 cents, better than the 55 cents expected.