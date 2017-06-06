Mixed open for Asia as markets await trio of risks on Thursday; oil edges down

The Nikkei 225 was down by 0.17 percent in early trade. South Korea's Kospi re-opened for trade after a public holiday to trade lower by 0.11 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 bucked the trend to trend higher by just 0.04 percent.

Safe haven assets gained, with spot gold hitting a seven-week high. The yellow metal, which traded as high as $1,294.78 overnight, traded at $1,293.93 at 7:55 a.m. HK/SIN.

U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest since last November, with 10-year Treasurys falling as low as 2.129 percent overnight. The 10-year yield traded at 2.1521 percent at 8:00 a.m. HK/SIN.

Investors also piled into the yen. Dollar/yen sank to trade at seven-week lows of 109.28 overnight. Dollar/yen last traded at 109.47 yen.

"With the U.K. election, ECB meeting and Comey's testimony just around the corner, we don't bank on a quick reversal of fortune for the dollar/yen just yet. Now below 110 and the French election gap, the 108.14 lows are within bearish reach," said ThinkMarkets Senior Market Analyst Matt Simpson in a Wednesday morning note.

Meanwhile, the dollar index — which measures the dollar against a basket of six rival currencies — fell to its lowest in more than seven months, trading as low as 96.517 overnight. The dollar index traded at 96.584 at 8:00 a.m. HK/SIN.