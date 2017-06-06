Mixed open for Asia as markets await trio of risks on Thursday; oil edges down

Asia was mixed in early Wednesday trade as markets cautiously awaited a trio of potential major risk events on Thursday, including the U.K. election, a European Central bank review and former FBI Director James Comey's testimony to the Senate stateside.
In the U.K., Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party is expected to prevail on Thursday's election, with a poll early this morning showing the party could win a larger majority than earlier projected. Another poll conducted in May reflected the Conservatives could lose their parliamentary majority.
Meanwhile, Comey is set to testify on Thursday U.S. time before the Senate Intelligence Committee over whether U.S. President Donald Trump tried to intervene in a probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
The ECB will also conduct its latest monetary review on Thursday with investors looking for a more upbeat tone on the euro zone economy.
The Nikkei 225 was down by 0.17 percent in early trade. South Korea's Kospi re-opened for trade after a public holiday to trade lower by 0.11 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 bucked the trend to trend higher by just 0.04 percent.
Safe haven assets gained, with spot gold hitting a seven-week high. The yellow metal, which traded as high as $1,294.78 overnight, traded at $1,293.93 at 7:55 a.m. HK/SIN.
U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest since last November, with 10-year Treasurys falling as low as 2.129 percent overnight. The 10-year yield traded at 2.1521 percent at 8:00 a.m. HK/SIN.
Investors also piled into the yen. Dollar/yen sank to trade at seven-week lows of 109.28 overnight. Dollar/yen last traded at 109.47 yen.
"With the U.K. election, ECB meeting and Comey's testimony just around the corner, we don't bank on a quick reversal of fortune for the dollar/yen just yet. Now below 110 and the French election gap, the 108.14 lows are within bearish reach," said ThinkMarkets Senior Market Analyst Matt Simpson in a Wednesday morning note.
Meanwhile, the dollar index — which measures the dollar against a basket of six rival currencies — fell to its lowest in more than seven months, trading as low as 96.517 overnight. The dollar index traded at 96.584 at 8:00 a.m. HK/SIN.
Oil prices trended lower after gaining slightly overnight, as markets continued to digest the news that several Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) severed diplomatic ties with Qatar.
U.S. crude was down 0.21 percent to trade at $48.09 a barrel and Brent crude shed 0.16 percent to trade at $50.04.
The complex dispute is front-and-center for oil markets after comments by President Donald Trump lauding Saudi Arabia for the move and as offers of mediation by Turkey and Kuwait seek to calm the waters with Qatar a host to U.S. Central Command forces.
On the economic calendar today are Australia Q1 GDP due at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN and China forex reserves for the month of May is expected at 11 a.m.
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street overnight, with the Dow Jones industrial average edging down by 0.23 percent or 47.81 points to close at 21,136.23.